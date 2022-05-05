UltraTech Cement rivets on growth in spite of mounting cost pressures

Negative news flow for cement companies in the recent past has taken a toll on their stock prices. Weak sales in the first couple of months of 2022, consumer resistance to price hikes and an unprecedented surge in fuel costs have all combined to squeeze profit margins of cement companies. These challenges notwithstanding, Aditya Birla flagship firm UltraTech Cement Ltd is forging ahead with its expansion plans. Following a Rs6,000 crore capital expenditure in FY2022, India’s largest cement producer said,...