Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Uday Kotak’s curious mix of conservativeness and audacity

Aparna Iyer   •

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been nibbling on unsecured loans since FY22 and now has taken big bites in this segment. It aims to increase the share of such loans from the current 10 percent to the mid-teens.

Uday Kotak's innings may change but not end
Highlights Uday Kotak has got the nod of shareholders for his appointment as non-executive non-independent director on the bank board once his term as MD & CEO ends in December 2023 RBI rules prescribe a cooling period for bank executives and whole-time directors before re-association with the bank, but are silent on non-executive board appointments Kotak Mahindra Bank has begun to lend riskier and unsecured loans since FY22, and aims to increase the share of such loans to mid-teens Other focused lending areas...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers