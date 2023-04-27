 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UDAN achieves middling success amid turbulence in aviation

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Though a welcome scheme to improve connectivity to small towns, design flaws, restrictive conditions and poor demand stalled its success

The ambitious regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) has been a middling success at best, with more than half the awarded routes yet to start service and many among those operationalised falling off the aviation map as they become unviable when viability gap funding (VGF) ended in three years. In any case, less than one in 10 domestic fliers took a UDAN flight last fiscal, putting a question mark on the scheme which was launched to increase connectivity between small towns and cities.

When it was launched in 2016, UDAN was hyped as the first-of-its-kind scheme anywhere in the world, designed to jump-start India’s regional aviation market by improving the viability of unserved and underserved regional routes through a self-financing and market-based mechanism. Since then, the scheme has seen multiple editions. Recently, the contours of UDAN 5.0 were unveiled.

Making Small Towns Accessible

While UDAN has undoubtedly put some non-functional and under-served airports on the national aviation map. The genesis of UDAN lay in putting more airports across the country to use. India has close to 400 airports and airstrips but only about one in four airports were operational till 2016. Before UDAN, domestic air connectivity was synonymous with flights between the big metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. There were hardly any options for travelling from smaller cities to state capitals, let alone any flights between two or more smaller cities within a state.