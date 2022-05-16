U-turn on wheat exports — Who is the winner? 

Has the latest retail inflation print unnerved the central government? The Centre’s volte-face on wheat export is a classic example of the government's indecisiveness in the face of rising prices. Only a day after outlining the country’s grand plan to step up wheat export, the central government went ahead and banned the outbound shipment of the cereal grain, apparently to tame local prices. On May 12, the commerce ministry came out with a statement, saying, “The Centre will send trade delegations...