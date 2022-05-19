Tyre firms’ profits hit the skids on surging input costs

Rising geopolitical risks on account of the unabating Russia-Ukraine war, soon after the global pandemic wounded global economies, are taking a toll on tyre companies' profitability. About a week ago, Apollo Tyres Ltd reported a steep 60 per cent year-on-year (yoy) drop in its March quarter (Q4FY2022) profit. Earlier in the month, MRF Ltd posted a 51 per cent yoy drop in profit, while Ceat Ltd hit the skids to post a 76 yoy drop in profits. There was hardly...