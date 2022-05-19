HomeNewsOpinion

Tyre firms’ profits hit the skids on surging input costs

Vatsala Kamat   •

Crude and crude derivatives along with rubber account for about two-thirds of the cost of making tyres. And these inputs costs spiralled by nearly 30 per cent yoy during Q4FY2022

Representative image
Rising geopolitical risks on account of the unabating Russia-Ukraine war, soon after the global pandemic wounded global economies, are taking a toll on tyre companies' profitability. About a week ago, Apollo Tyres Ltd reported a steep 60 per cent year-on-year (yoy) drop in its March quarter (Q4FY2022) profit. Earlier in the month, MRF Ltd posted a 51 per cent yoy drop in profit, while Ceat Ltd hit the skids to post a 76 yoy drop in profits. There was hardly...

