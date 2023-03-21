 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twenty Years of the US Invasion of Iraq: How America snatched defeat from victory 

Bobby Ghosh
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Within days of winning the war, the US made many strategic mistakes. Disbanding the Iraqi armed forces instead of re-hiring the vanquished professional soldiers to keep the peace and dismissing thousands of government employees who could have served in the new administration were cardinal errors

A file footage from the Iraq War in the city of Basra on April 3, 2003. (Photo: Giles Penfound/Wikimedia Commons)

Twenty years ago today, I watched the start of the US-led invasion of Iraq on TV in a hotel room in Amman, Jordan, wondering whether it was good or bad luck that I was not in Baghdad to experience the so-called “shock and awe” bombing campaign. I had been forced to leave only a few days before, as the government of Saddam Hussein had begun selectively evicting foreign journalists.  The Ministry of Information wanted to reduce the number of unruly cats it would have to herd when hostilities broke out.

In vain I had protested that my visa was good for two more weeks. Permission to enter had been very hard to get, and I had hoped to use some of my remaining time to start the laborious process of securing another one. “Don’t worry, you will be back in Baghdad soon,” said the lugubrious official who had ordered me to leave. “But it may not be the same Baghdad.”

I hoped he was right, on both counts.

By the time I was able to return, less than a month later, no visa was necessary. I had arranged to be smuggled in past the Iraqi border guards, but needn’t have bothered: They had abandoned their posts. So we took the regular road to the Karameh crossing into Iraq, where Jordanian officials barely glanced at my passport before waving me on. After spending the night in a town few people outside Iraq had heard about — Fallujah — I arrived in Baghdad on April 10, the day after the world had watched the statue of Saddam being pulled down in Firdos Square.