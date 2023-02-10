 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsOpinion

Tripura polls: All bets on BJP encore are off as erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya upturns tribal heartland politics

Amit Kumar
Feb 10, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

BJP and the CPI(M)-Congress alliance fancy their chances in the Tripura assembly elections but are wary of the TIPRA Motha. In a hung assembly, Pradyot Manikya Debbarman could be kingmaker. Or king

Under Biplab Deb, the BJP looked strong, almost undefeatable. But when he was removed from the Chief Minister’s post, it became clear that not everything was well with the party. (Representational image)

In less than a week, Tripura, a state that barely makes it to the nation's headlines, will head to elections. It is a state with around 36 lakh people (Census 2011) and is India’s tenth smallest state by area. Nagaland has its natural beauty and fascinating, if often complicated, history; Meghalaya is almost always at the top of every tourist visiting the Northeast. And Tripura?

If ever there was a prize for India's “forgotten” state, it could be argued that Tripura would make for a strong contender. But at least for now, the state is getting the attention it deserves and rightly so. As someone who works in the Northeast, I can say that out of the three states heading to elections, Tripura is shaping into the most exciting contest.

Politics And Violence

And to think that many people had already declared the February 2023 elections as a dead rubber. Unlike other states, politics never takes a backseat in the state. Even when there is no election in sight, a majority of news coverage from Tripura focuses on two topics: political violence, and political leaders frothing at each other.