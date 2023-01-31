HomeNewsOpinion

Tripura Elections: Tribal vote is the key

Suvashis Maitra   •

A new party, the Tipra Motha, which has strong support among the tribal population, could play the kingmaker in the upcoming election

The election will be held on February 16 and the counting will be on March 2. (Representative image)
Three north-eastern states--Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland--each having 60 assembly seats, will vote to form new governments in February. Among these three states, the stakes are high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) especially in Tripura. The reason: BJP’s political ally, the tribal organisation IPFT’s (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) influence on the tribal population has been severely eroded in the last five years. On the other hand, a new tribal organisation, the Tipra Motha (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional...

