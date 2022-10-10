HomeNewsOpinion

Tricks of the trade to halt exports slide 

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Since the Foreign Trade Policy is getting delayed, the government must take targeted, time-bound steps to keep outbound shipments on track in the face of global economic flux  

Representational Image.
Highlights Exports contracted in September for the first time in the last 19 months; Global economic uncertainty is the root cause of the export slowdown; The WTO has slashed its forecast of global trade growth; Given the uncertainty, India delays a new Foreign Trade Policy; The current global crisis could have been leveraged to innovate policy steps; The best way forward now is to use industry inputs and take quick steps to keep exports on track After an impressive run for more than a year, Indian...

