Trading in a new era requires a flexible mindset

There is an old saying on Wall Street: Sometimes more happens in a week than it does in a decade. The fallout of COVID has accelerated changes in global financial markets. While several challenges sprang up after the 2008 global financial crisis, COVID has added grease to that fire. The 9/11 attacks in the US ushered in an era of abundant, low cost money as central bankers went on a rate cutting spree. Higher the leverage in central bank balance...