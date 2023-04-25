Traders have little to fear from artificial intelligence

Dear Reader, It has been a few months since OpenAI unleashed its artificial intelligence product named ChatGPT. The initial curiosity and admiration is now being replaced by fear. There are not-so-unfounded fears about AI (artificial intelligence) rendering humans jobless and disrupting society. News reports of ChatGPT clearing medical and legal Bar exams are triggering panic among traders who think they may be next! It is not the first time that discretionary traders (traders who determine their trades manually) have perceived a...