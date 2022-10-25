HomeNewsOpinion

Trade settlement in rupee — A long way to go

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

If India aspires to be an economic superpower, it can no longer play safe and will have to take the risks to internationalise the rupee; but this will take time.

Representative image
Highlights In July, RBI created a comprehensive framework for rupee trade; Invoicing of export and import in INR was long permitted, but used in a limited way so far;  Several countries are now showing interest in rupee trade; RBI lists risk-reward for internationalising the INR; Policy calibration is crucial to make the rupee a widely acceptable currency On February 24 this year, when Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" for the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine, little could one anticipate that the Russian President’s...

