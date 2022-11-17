 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

TN political parties must not go soft on terror

Sumanth Raman
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

The worry in Tamil Nadu is that the assassins' release will again fan the flames of separatism that have over the decades, been more or less extinguished in the state

TN CM MK Stalin. (File image)

It will remain one of the enduring mysteries of Tamil Nadu politics how political parties across the Dravidian spectrum believe the Sri Lankan Tamil issue to be a vote catcher despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Recently, as the convicted assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi walked out of jail following the Supreme Court ordering their release 31 years after incarceration, the scenes that played out in Tamil Nadu gave plenty of room for worry.

When one of the killers, Perarivalan was released a few months earlier, he was greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with a hug and welcomed with a shawl. Despite the fact that this did not go down well with almost all parties opposed to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), neither Stalin nor the ruling party showed remorse. This time too he released a statement hailing their release, and pointing out the efforts taken by his party to secure their freedom. One of his alliance partners went a step further greeting Nalini, one of the released convicts with sweets.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), whose leader the late J Jayalalithaa had initiated the process for their release, stayed mostly silent bar the odd perfunctory statement. The state unit of the Congress only made a few statements of protest, that too from one section of the party. However, the reception given to the convicts forced even Congressmen aligned strongly to the DMK to voice their protest.

Tamil Nadu has several small parties that have/continue to openly espouse the cause of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has the image of late LTTE leader V Prabhakaran on its backdrop in several meetings. MDMK leader Vaiko has been one of the staunchest supporters of the LTTE. Yet these parties remain on the fringes of Tamil Nadu politics, never really able to gain political momentum.

Still the big parties, such as the AIADMK and the DMK, persist in pushing the Sri Lankan Tamil issue believing it to give political dividends. Also very few parties have made the distinction between supporting the LTTE and offering support to the cause of Sri Lanklan Tamils. Jayalalithaa was staunchly anti-LTTE, but in 2014, after the apex court commuted their death sentence to life, she passed a resolution for the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.