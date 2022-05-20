Time to take stock after this week’s market volatility

Nifty has been bearing the brunt of a global selloff of risky assets for several months now. In fact, barring a few days of consolidation around the middle of last month, Nifty has struggled through an almost uninterrupted correction of nearly 13% since the beginning of April. Price Action offered support On 17th May, this seemingly incessant fall was arrested at the previous swing low, and made way for a large recovery of nearly 3% in a single day. This, however,...