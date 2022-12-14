Time to untangle regulatory knots for directors’ remuneration

The remuneration payable to directors, particularly working directors, is an overregulated part of law relating to companies. It becomes worse for directors of listed companies where SEBI chips in with its own twists, making the provisions more complex. Part of the reason for this is history of company law in India and the earlier governing socialist philosophy of limiting remuneration and also micro-meddling of government in business matters. However, globalization has brought an end to both and nine-figure salaries...