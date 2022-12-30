 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three priority areas for Union Budget 2023

Dharmakirti Joshi
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Continue investments, stick to the fiscal path, and fight Climate Change

Every Budget is a balancing act but the upcoming one, being prepared under challenging circumstances, is bound to test the dexterity of policymakers.

Budgetary assumptions had become outdated even before this fiscal started, as is wont in a milieu of extreme uncertainty. Although the Omicron wave proved to be mild, the Russia-Ukraine war, and high and broad-based inflation in most parts of the world, including India, came as rude shocks bloating the subsidy bill significantly beyond budgetary assumptions.

But thanks to a higher nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate and improved tax compliance, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP may remain closer to the budget number, with borrowings on target.

The macroeconomic backdrop for the forthcoming budget is no less challenging.

The good news is that COVID-19 has stopped disrupting the economy and, as a result, growth is getting more broad-based, with increasing contribution of services.

However, the global economic environment has turned gloomier, given the spectre of recession, with high inflation and sharp rate hikes in advanced countries amid worrying geopolitical developments.

That, together with the fact that domestic rate hikes impact with a lag, means slower GDP growth the year ahead. We expect real GDP growth of 6 percent next fiscal, compared with an estimated 7 percent this fiscal, and nominal GDP growth of 10.5-11 percent versus an estimated ~15 percent this fiscal.