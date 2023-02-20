This time around, the inflation trajectory is different

India has a chequered past with inflation. In the early phases of independent India between 1950-1980, inflation was mostly characterised by supply-side shocks caused by wars, droughts, oil prices, and fall in agricultural output. Inflation was generally high and volatile during this period. There were also short periods of deflation during the early 1950s and late 1960s caused by bumper farm output and the green revolution. During the 1980s the government’s expansionary fiscal policy and money printing gave a disproportionate...