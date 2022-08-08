HomeNewsOpinion

This 'Panchamrit' can heal India's power distribution wounds  

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Electricity Amendment Bill can plug leaks in power distribution but, above all, states must stop using electricity as a political tool and take steps to nurse discoms back to health 

Representative image
The Centre is pressing the button hard to charge up power distribution. After formally launching the power sector’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on July 30, the NDA government is now set to table the contentious Electricity Amendment Bill in Parliament. The buzz is the proposed legislative changes, which aim to address many of the ills that plague the country’s power distribution system, will be placed in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament that ends on August 12. The plight of...

