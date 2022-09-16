HomeNewsOpinion

Thermax restructuring under Anu Aga has tips for Shapoorji Pallonji group

Sundeep Khanna   •

While much is made of the professionalisation of business families, on the ground, Indian family businesses have often struggled without a strong family lead, clear about his or her role at the top

Anu Aga (left) led Thermax as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004. Later her daughter Meher Pudumjee (right) took over as chairperson.
The unfortunate demise of Cyrus Mistry has brought to an abrupt halt the turnaround plans of the Shapoorji Pallonji group. Since 2016, when he was eased out as chairman of Tata Sons, Mistry had been focusing on reviving his family's fortunes which had dipped precipitously in the previous few years. Unsustainable levels of debt and stuttering growth forced it into a one-time restructuring plan from which it exited last year after repayments ahead of their due date. That highlighted a...

