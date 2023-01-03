HomeNewsOpinion

Thermal sector recovery to continue in 2023 despite clean energy thrust

R. Sree Ram   •

A steady increase in demand is likely to result in thermal power sector utilisation levels rising in 2023 as well

Highlights Government is targeting large clean energy capacity additions in nuclear, solar and wind sectors Apart from 8,700 MW under construction, the government has given permission to build more nuclear power plants New reactors will more than double India’s installed nuclear power capacity However, thermal power sector is unlikely to be affected as nuclear power plants take longer time to build Thermal power plants are seeing higher offtake from customers. This will aid their utilisation levels in the near term Amid a fuel crunch and growing focus on clean energy, nuclear power is re-emerging as...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers