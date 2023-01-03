Thermal sector recovery to continue in 2023 despite clean energy thrust

Highlights Government is targeting large clean energy capacity additions in nuclear, solar and wind sectors Apart from 8,700 MW under construction, the government has given permission to build more nuclear power plants New reactors will more than double India’s installed nuclear power capacity However, thermal power sector is unlikely to be affected as nuclear power plants take longer time to build Thermal power plants are seeing higher offtake from customers. This will aid their utilisation levels in the near term Amid a fuel crunch and growing focus on clean energy, nuclear power is re-emerging as...