The way out of a K-shaped recovery

Several pointers indicate that India continues to see a K-shaped recovery, that is, of course, assuming that the global economic disruption wrought by the Ukraine-Russia war does not put an abrupt end to the recovery. Or, another coronavirus wave making things even worse. But, here is a look at the picture while it is still positive in the aggregate. GST collections in March touched Rs 1.42 lakh crore, up 15 per cent over a year ago and 46 per cent higher than in...