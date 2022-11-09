The US dollar may cheer emerging markets 

Highlights With the US mid-term elections over, the USD is expected to be weaker Since the dollar is the invoicing currency in global commodity markets, it has implications for commodity prices There is an inverse correlation between the US dollar and emerging markets’ stock indices Should the DXY sustain below the psychologically critical round number of 110 level, global commodity and emerging markets equity indices could log further gains A fortnight ago I wrote about the cyclicality in the US dollar’s rally. This is...