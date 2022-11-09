HomeNewsOpinion

The US dollar may cheer emerging markets 

Vijay Bhambwani   •

The US dollar index (DXY) has halted in its tracks and is unable to rally as forcefully as was the case in the last few months

Representative image
Highlights With the US mid-term elections over, the USD is expected to be weaker Since the dollar is the invoicing currency in global commodity markets, it has implications for commodity prices There is an inverse correlation between the US dollar and emerging markets’ stock indices Should the DXY sustain below the psychologically critical round number of 110 level, global commodity and emerging markets equity indices could log further gains  A fortnight ago I wrote about the cyclicality in the US dollar’s rally. This is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers