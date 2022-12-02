 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The US and UK should be welcoming talent, not driving it away

Dec 02, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

The United States and United Kingdom each hope their technological sophistication and competitiveness in advanced sectors will secure their position in the 21st century. Their governments have set aside billions they can ill afford for industrial policy meant to give these sectors an edge; the US is even risking conflict with harsh export controls aimed at preventing China from catching up.

Yet both countries are also threatening their long-term prospects with foolish policy. Specifically, their inability to enact sensible immigration reforms means that the sectors they rely on to power their growth -- from tech to higher education -- may well run short of resources.

The US is the most egregious offender. Silicon Valley -- not to mention every other high-tech sector in the country -- continues to be held hostage to its antique and unreformed H1-B work visa system. Just 85,000 H1-Bs are handed out a year to those earning at least $60,000; that’s the same number as two decades ago. The figure is obviously inadequate: In April, US immigration authorities announced that they had already received almost half a million applications for 2023 from companies hoping to import workers.

Yet the program’s problems don’t stop there. The current round of tech layoffs -- in which tens of thousands of engineers and other employees have been let go by Twitter Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and others -- highlighted another problem with the US work visa program. Laid-off H1-B holders -- among the highest paid and most skilled migrants in America – are expected to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. In the past, this requirement hasn’t been as much of an issue, as the sector was booming and anyone laid off could get re-hired within weeks. Yet, at a time like this when a few large employers shed employees simultaneously, the 60-day deadline begins to bite.

There’s a very real danger that thousands of highly productive workers, many of whom have lived in the country for years, could be lost to the US economy. This would mean that a purely transitory downturn could cause permanent damage to future growth.

Unlike the US, the UK has made concrete efforts towards immigration reform in recent years; during his tenure, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson championed points-based migration rules that he said would attract “the best and brightest from around the world.”  The new system helped increase the number of work visas issued to those from outside the European Union  by 80% in two years. Of course, some of those immigrants may have been taking jobs that would otherwise have been filled by EU nationals, many of whom are no longer willing to jump through post-Brexit hoops to work in Britain.