The SVB collapse holds out lessons for NPS hard-liners

Highlights: The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shows that globally, financial institutions have become oblivious to risk. The act of risk taking has been ascribed as courageous and character-building, which makes many financial professionals that acknowledge risk being regarded as wimps. The SVB collapse was mainly because of the bank’s lack of diversification on its asset and liabilities side, something that is a basic banking tenet. Loading up on government bonds in a rising interest rate cycle and a concentrated depositor base...