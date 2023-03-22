Moneycontrol
The SVB collapse holds out lessons for NPS hard-liners

Rajrishi Singhal   •

From the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in the US to champions of new pension scheme in India, risk is being ignored by many stakeholders

Indian authorities have been ignoring the low returns from NPS which has affected the lifestyle of many retired government employees. (Representative image)
Highlights:  The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shows that globally, financial institutions have become oblivious to risk.   The act of risk taking has been ascribed as courageous and character-building, which makes many financial professionals that acknowledge risk being regarded as wimps.  The SVB collapse was mainly because of the bank’s lack of diversification on its asset and liabilities side, something that is a basic banking tenet.  Loading up on government bonds in a rising interest rate cycle and a concentrated depositor base...

