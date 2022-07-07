HomeNewsOpinion

The scary prospect of pauperisation of small savers 

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

If economic compulsions demand a status quo on small savings rates, the government should think of other measures to shield senior citizens and retirees from the price punch   

Representative image
Small savers are crestfallen. The central government has dashed their hope of earning a little bit more on their investment kitty by keeping the interest rates on small savings deposits unchanged for the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year. The rate status quo comes at a time retail inflation is burning big holes in the pockets of senior citizens and retirees who comprise a sizeable chunk of the small-saving community. With the continuing price spiral already pushing their real returns...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers