The root cause of Pakistan’s crisis: Macroeconomics or geopolitics?

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

While the mainstream framing of Pakistan’s crisis is a lack of fiscal prudence, what the country really suffers from is a resource curse, not in energy or minerals, but from its position in geopolitics

Pakistan’s geopolitical resource curse when combined with chronic misgovernance has also caused stagnation of economic complexity. (File image)
Highlights  Pakistan’s economic problems are blamed on fiscal irresponsibility  An alternative view is to identify Pakistan’s problem to be the ‘resource curse’, the resource here being its position in geopolitics  Geopolitics has led to billions of dollars flowing to the country by its geopolitical allies  This bonanza has been misused by its politicians and the army  The resulting misgovernance is responsible for economic stagnation  As a result the loyalty of the masses has been bought by sops and subsidies, resulting in the fiscal imbalances  The brunt...

