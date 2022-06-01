HomeNewsOpinion

The resilience of China’s supply chain dominance

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The IPEF does not offer a free trade agreement. It does not dangle the prospect of lower customs tariffs, either. In contrast, the China-dominated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and even older agreements like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) FTAs, do offer tariff incentives 

(Representative image) China will remain key to some of the most vital supply chains that will drive the global economy for the next several years
When US President Joe Biden, launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Tokyo on May 22, much was made in the Western media about the fact that it potentially brings together nearly 40 percent of global GDP. If indeed one of the US intentions behind the IPEF was to supplant China’s dominance in global and regional manufacturing and supply chains, a framework like the IPEF fails miserably, and figures like 40 percent of global GDP remind one of the...

