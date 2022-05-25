The paradox of the Russia sanctions

Vivek Y. Kelkar The 66th General Assembly of the United Nations, in October 2011, asked probably one of the most relevant questions of our time: “In an interconnected world of open borders, free movement of people, goods, and capital, how can the architects of globalization simultaneously legislate the isolation of one state, or place extraterritorial restrictions on commerce, global trade, and the movement of individuals?” The question was asked in the context of sanctions imposed on Cuba by the United...