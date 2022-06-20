HomeNewsOpinion

The one chart that tells you why Agnipath is necessary 

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

The CAGR of defence pensions has been higher than that for defence capital outlay

(Image: News18 Creative)
Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart, which compared defence pensions and capital outlay on defence from 2009-10 to 2020-21. The data reflects actual spending, not budgets or estimates, and are taken from the Union Budget documents. The chart shows that the amount spent on defence pensions had overtaken that spent on capital outlay, which includes weapons, in 2016-17. It was only in 2020-21, when capital outlay was increased sharply, that expenditure on pensions was lower once again. (image) The compound...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers