The one chart that tells you why Agnipath is necessary 

Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart, which compared defence pensions and capital outlay on defence from 2009-10 to 2020-21. The data reflects actual spending, not budgets or estimates, and are taken from the Union Budget documents. The chart shows that the amount spent on defence pensions had overtaken that spent on capital outlay, which includes weapons, in 2016-17. It was only in 2020-21, when capital outlay was increased sharply, that expenditure on pensions was lower once again. (image) The compound...