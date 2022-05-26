The one chart that shows Modi government’s performance over the past 8 years

The Modi government will complete eight years today—26th May 2022. Capturing its performance over these years in one chart is a tall order. But if we do focus on just one chart, it will have to be one on growth. Everything else—poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, human development, finding the resources to combat climate change, stems from growth. We could compute the compound annual rate of GDP growth in the last 8 years. But that would be unfair, because it would...