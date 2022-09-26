HomeNewsOpinion

The negatives in Telecom draft bill far outweigh the positives

Prosenjit Datta   •

The provision that seeks to make OTT services like WhatsApp, Gmail, Telegram and Signal requiring a license from the government is particularly silly

Representative image.
Highlights The draft Telecom Bill seems to have been drafted in a hurry It tries to resolve some old issues – but other provisions are only likely to create additional problems Among the positives, it clarifies who owns the spectrum of a bankrupt telecom firm It allows the government to waive off fees or dues in exceptional cases The provision that requires OTT services providers to get a government license makes little sense The provision allowing the government to monitor and intercept messages is also...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers