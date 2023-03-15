The mysterious charm of Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland has its own unique model of democracy. Elections are held regularly, but once the din and the dust settles, the leaders of the opposition parties lose no time in declaring support for the government. That is what happened during the last stint of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP government, and it is now happening for the second consecutive time. The NDDP-BJP combine won 37 of the 60 seats in the recent elections, giving it a comfortable majority. But no...