The most important health metric is now at your fingertips: Tim Culpan

Tim Culpan
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

A bevy of gadgets can deliver a stress score but users need to resist the temptation to over-interpret a single day's feedback.

For centuries, doctors have turned to a variety of vital signs to quickly assess the well-being of patients. A visit to the ER these days might result in as many as five measurements being taken, each offering unique clues as to what’s going inside the complex human body. Recently, though, a new number has popped up that may turn out to be the single most useful piece of information available to understand someone’s underlying health condition.

Heart rate variability (HRV) offers insights into recovery from illness, injury or exercise, can track levels of physical and emotional stress, and even act as a predictor of cardiac failure. Advances in technology, including image sensors, now make HRV measurement accessible to anyone with a chest strap or smartphone.

Among the more common measures, heart and respiratory rate are the simplest to take — you just need a watch with a second hand to count. More specialized equipment is needed for body temperature, blood-oxygen level and blood pressure, but they’re also quite straightforward. The history of blood-pressure measurement dates back 300 years, when Reverend Stephen Hales stuck tubes into a horse to see how high the column of blood would climb. Today, you merely need an arm cuff attached to some electronics.

Whereas heart rate provides beats per minute, variability shows the change in time gap between those cardiac contractions. Heart beat is highly correlated with respiration: It speeds up as you breathe in, and slows when you exhale — and this difference provides a measure of variability. But when the body is tired, the disparity in heart rate between inhalation and exhalation narrows.

HRV is a little more complicated to capture than traditional metrics because more precise instruments are required to detect, time and record beats of the heart, and then run the statistical analysis to calculate variability. Two patients can have exactly the same heart rate (HR) but differing gaps (HRV), so accuracy is crucial.