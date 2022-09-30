The moonlighting debate is focused on the wrong end of the pyramid 

Highlights The focus on moonlighting by techies is just a question of demand outstripping supply At the other end of the income pyramid, people have to take on multiple jobs to make ends meet Moonlighting in IT is an HR issue that needs to be fixed The real issue is to create decent well-paying jobs for the masses The ongoing debate about moonlighting in India’s booming IT sector, which has got everyone from the heads of India’s biggest IT firms to the Minister for...