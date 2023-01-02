HomeNewsOpinion

The missing message for 2023 in the RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Aparna Iyer   •

The banking system is at its best in almost a decade. But for the current credit cycle to be sustained, banks must not repeat the mistakes of the last one

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image: PTI)
Highlights The RBI’s Financial Stability Report shows Indian banks are in their best health in seven years Profitability is at its best in more than five years, operating costs are under control and balance sheets are insured against stress to the highest possible extent through provisions In the event of extreme stress, none of the banks would find their capital slip below the regulatory minimum RBI’s systemic risk survey revealed that market participants regard global systemic shocks as the key risk for India’s...

