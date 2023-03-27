Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

The markets do not believe the Fed

Manas Chakravarty   •

The markets not only believe that the peak in the Fed Funds rate has been achieved, but also that the central bank will be forced to cut rates soon, in sharp contradiction to Jerome Powell’s statement that rate cuts were not being considered

US Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart. It shows the Fed Funds rate expected by the futures market, together with the probability of it happening. The Fed Funds target rate at present is 475-500 basis points. Clearly, the markets feel that the peak in the Fed Funds rate has already been achieved. (image) That’s not all. The market is also expecting a cut in the Fed Funds rate by July this year and further cuts thereafter. The expected Fed Funds...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers