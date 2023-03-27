The markets do not believe the Fed

Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart. It shows the Fed Funds rate expected by the futures market, together with the probability of it happening. The Fed Funds target rate at present is 475-500 basis points. Clearly, the markets feel that the peak in the Fed Funds rate has already been achieved. (image) That’s not all. The market is also expecting a cut in the Fed Funds rate by July this year and further cuts thereafter. The expected Fed Funds...