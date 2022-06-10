HomeNewsOpinion

The market see-sawed after MPC announcement. Why?

Ananya Roy   •

Will the RBI successfully maintain the precarious balance between controlling inflation and supporting growth? 

Last month, the MPC surprised the markets by delivering an off-cycle rate-hike of 40 bps. The Nifty retaliated by correcting nearly 400 points in a single day, and around 1300 points within the next ten days. In contrast, this Wednesday, the RBI swam with the stream and delivered a 50 bps rate-hike in line with expectations. The markets still corrected though. It is worth noting, however, that the knee-jerk reaction to the move was quite positive – Nifty rose by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers