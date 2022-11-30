HomeNewsOpinion

The link between return to old pension system and slowdown in bank deposit growth

Rajrishi Singhal   •

Retirees have been in financial distress, thanks to the low rates of interest on bank deposits; hence the demand for a return to defined benefit pensions

Representative image. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Highlights  Some state governments are returning to the old defined benefit pension schemes  This will strain state finances  Returns on fixed income instruments preferred by retirees have been meagre  On the other hand, health costs have been rising  Bank deposit growth has been slowing down, as people seek higher returns  State governments have realized that retired state employees are a vote bank  Fiscal hawks are visibly alarmed at many states, regardless of their political allegiance, promising a return to the old pension scheme (OPS). These experts...

