The last frontier for financial sector reforms: Cooperative Banks

Highlights India’s cooperative banks have so far remained out of bounds of the multiple reforms for the financial sector taken since 1991 Cooperative banks still remain handy instruments for political parties, a channel for dispensing political patronage RBI observed a series of challenges regarding cooperative banks, including deficient corporate governance practices, and rising incidence of frauds Lines of distinction between commercial banks, and cooperative banks are fast blurring with everyone competing for the same set of clients Large-scale reforms, and not the gradualism noticed...