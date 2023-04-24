 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Kesavananda Bharati Verdict: Fifty years of preserving our democracy

Santosh Paul
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

The Kesavananda Bharati verdict answered anxieties building up in India over creeping autocracy and judicial pushback against socialist policies. The basic structure doctrine struck a tenuous balance between the legislature’s imperative to pursue various reforms and the judiciary’s to safeguard the Constitution

The decision of the SC in “Kesavananda Bharati” and its emphatic resolution in favour of preserving our democratic constitution did impact the preservation of democracy in India for 50 long years.

Fifty years ago, in 1973, on this day, April 24, thirteen judges of the Supreme Court pronounced the most momentous judgment of all time, “Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala”. The majority of the judges held that Parliament could amend the Constitution, including the fundamental rights. But it was not an unqualified carte blanche. The amendment could not alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

The year, as I said, was 1973. Hard fought independence movements and meticulously drafted Constitutions across the globe in Africa and Asia were falling like ninepins. The Constitutional courts across the post-colonial world could not stem the collapse of their democratic constitutions.

The situation for postcolonial democracies was so grim that even the  farcically cruel statement by the Pakistan General Ayub Khan after the military takeover in 1958 that “democracies cannot survive in hot countries, for it you need cold climates”, had an apocalyptic  ring to it.

Parliament Versus Supreme Court