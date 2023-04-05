The importance of being Jack Ma

Has President of People’s Republic of China just signalled that all is forgiven as far as Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and Ant Financial groups, is concerned? That is the question that crops up after Ma’s sudden public trip back to the mainland, the announcement of Alibaba being split into six separate companies with their own CEOs and management teams, and the Chinese government’s nod to Ant Financial to raise capital to the tune of $1.5 billion earlier this...