The implications of India’s top heavy economic recovery

The uneven pace of recovery among the three different economic agents – corporates, government and households – is a well-accepted fact in the post-COVID era across the world, including India. The so-called K-shaped recovery is also prevalent within each of these economic groups. In a recently published three-part research series by Motilal Oswal Research, I highlighted the different recoveries witnessed by the segments within each of these groups. In the corporate sector, although the listed companies have come out stronger from...