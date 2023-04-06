The impact of key near-term events on the markets

Embroiled in global concerns around inflation, geopolitical conflicts, fears of recession, and fallouts from steep monetary tightening, Indian stock markets experienced extreme volatility in FY23. Nifty touched lows of 15,000 and highs of almost 19,000 only to close flat for the year. (image) But, from the looks of it, FY24 is off to a good start. Of course, the economy is not out of the woods yet, and there are a few key events to look out for in trying...