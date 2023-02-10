The impact of an MSCI review of Adani group stocks 

After the Hindenburg Research allegations, Adani Group’s stocks have received a drubbing. And just when the stocks had started to rebound, the group had to face another problem, this time from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). Reports say that index provider MSCI is reviewing the free float status of Adani Group securities after concerns were raised about the eligibility of companies in the Indian conglomerate for some of its indexes. According to MSCI’s website, the free float of a security is...