HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot: EVs will reach critical mass this year 

Shishir Asthana   •

From a total cost of ownership (TCO) perspective, EVs are already competitive, even at today’s pricing levels 

Representative Image
Highlights  Over a million EV sales took place in India in 2022, a threefold jump from 2021  According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the EV sector can see a 30 percent conversion from internal combustion engines (ICE) by 2025  Leading 2W EVs have Total Cost of Ownership up to 40 percent lower than comparable ICE models when used more than 40 kilometres a day  The Indian EV market is poised for rapid growth      The electric vehicle industry in India has moved into...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers