The Green Pivot: EVs will reach critical mass this year 

Highlights Over a million EV sales took place in India in 2022, a threefold jump from 2021 According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the EV sector can see a 30 percent conversion from internal combustion engines (ICE) by 2025 Leading 2W EVs have Total Cost of Ownership up to 40 percent lower than comparable ICE models when used more than 40 kilometres a day The Indian EV market is poised for rapid growth The electric vehicle industry in India has moved into...