The Green Pivot | Cement firms step up waste heat recovery systems as energy costs soar

The unbridled surge in energy costs, totally unforeseen, is the single largest factor causing deep cracks in profitability of cement companies in recent quarters. The impact was clearly visible in the disappointing June quarter earnings of three large companies- UltraTech Cement Ltd, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd-- that fell short of market expectations. UltraTech, the country’s largest pan-India cement firm, saw a steep 800 basis points (bps) year-on-year (yoy) fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)...