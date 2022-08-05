HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot: Can India meet even its revised climate change targets?

R Srinivasan   •

The reduced targets are not a cop out on COP26. Rather, they are a more realistic evaluation of what the country can actually achieve by 2030, which is just seven and half years away 

Commuters drive through heavy smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. A thick haze engulfed the national capital today as the air quality remained in the "severe" category and authorities expressed concern that light rainfall the city may worsen the pollution levels (Image:PTI)
The Union Cabinet appears to have ratified a more nuanced version of the commitments it made towards its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is the country’s commitments to cut carbon emissions in order to meet the global goal of limiting average temperatures rising not more than 2 degrees Celsius above those prevailing in the pre-industrial era. According to the updated NDC, announced earlier this week, India is now committing to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers