The global EV transition hinges on one Chinese company

The world’s largest battery maker doesn’t need Ford Motor Co. or Tesla Inc. It’s the US — and global — carmakers, desperate to go electric quickly, that need the Chinese behemoth.

In recent months, news that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, will make its way to American soil with partners like Ford and Tesla has rustled feathers. The increasing number of automakers turning to the one Chinese firm that has dominated the market for years raises a broader question: How did a single company manage to position itself as such a critical cog, with the world so deeply dependent on it?

Even though few are willing to outwardly accept this reality, CATL’s strong hold comes from more than just size. Its batteries are in Teslas, Mercedes and many other electric vehicles. The Fujian-based firm has backed realistic technology, carved out targeted partnerships and tapped viable markets for production at ever-lower prices. The ways it scaled products and manufacturing facilities are key: licensing intellectual property and taking minority stakes. Where possible, CATL has built huge factories and invested in raw material mines to keep a tight grip on supplies. The firm has gone deeper into the value chain and backed small EV companies, too.

That’s led to a sprawling — and underappreciated — global empire of partners and plants that have made the Chinese giant all but indispensable to the global electrification drive. Last year, overseas revenue rose 176% and accounted for almost a quarter of its sales. In Japan, CATL tied up with Toyota Motor Co.’s compact car subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor Co., to supply EV batteries. In Indonesia, it has invested almost $6 billion into state-owned nickel miners, a key raw material. That’s another astute move since carmakers like Tesla and Ford are also flocking there. In Thailand, where EVs have been lagging, CATL is licensing proprietary technology to Arun Plus Co., a subsidiary of PTT Pcl. The state-owned oil and gas major has been pushing EVs, tying up with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, and committing $1 billion for a new plant. In Bolivia, the Chinese firm is helping build out untapped reserves of lithium.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Asia. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.