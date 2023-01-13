HomeNewsOpinion

The fuzzy world of corporate governance laws

Jayant Thakur   •

Regulating corporate governance by rules is like regulating morality by law. It will rarely be wholly successful and what’s worse will be followed in letter than in the supposed spirit

The law itself is arbitrary, vaguely drafted and has become quite convoluted in an attempt to plug as many holes as possible. (Representational image)
Highlights: Corporate governance regulation has been reduced to a tick-box approach in most cases. However, that means rules may be followed in letter but not spirit The case of a startup founder has raised a question of whether a founder who is not a promoter can be issued ESOPs. The law says he can if he’s not a promoter The larger issue here is why promoters should not be issued ESOPs, if they can be paid a remuneration or be issued equity...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers