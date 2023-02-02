The financial sector doesn’t fit the Budget 2023 jigsaw

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a pitch-perfect pre-election Budget, where eloquence met candour, where grandiose statements were leavened with minutiae and grand-standing was tempered by some grubby give-and-take. As expected, and as the end-of-day market decline attested, BudgetFY24 fell short of expectations. Apart from singing paeans to the current government’s economic management and committing election-aligned expenditures, it came up with three headline-grabbing highlights: continuing the government’s emphasis on capital investment, kicking the fiscal prudence can down the road,...